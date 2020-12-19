Investors Purchase Large Volume of Eaton Vance Call Options (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,854 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,180% compared to the average volume of 301 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth about $9,843,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 246.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

