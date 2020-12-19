Investors Buy Large Volume of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Put Options (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,449 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,488 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 169,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 222.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.