Investors Buy Large Volume of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Put Options (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,449 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 253 put options.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 617,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,488 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 52.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 169,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
