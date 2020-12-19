Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 60.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

