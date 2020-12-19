Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.

IVR opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 143,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.