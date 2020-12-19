Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.31

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 21325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,706,000 after purchasing an additional 238,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,137.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423,491 shares during the period.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

