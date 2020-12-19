Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) announced a dividend on Monday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

