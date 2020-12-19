Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $716.17.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $9.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $789.09. The stock had a trading volume of 874,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $738.21 and its 200 day moving average is $681.70. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $792.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.