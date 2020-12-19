Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

