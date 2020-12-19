International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

IPF stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Thursday. International Personal Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.98.

About International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

