International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.
IPF stock opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.07) on Thursday. International Personal Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.98.
About International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L)
