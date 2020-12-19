InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives $86.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $63.35. 519,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.