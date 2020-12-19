Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Down 6.4%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.33. 2,969,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 784,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

The company has a market cap of $934.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

