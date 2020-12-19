Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $240.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 859.49 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

