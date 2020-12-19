Insula Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Insula has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. Insula has a market capitalization of $106,331.31 and approximately $216.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001289 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004968 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Insula

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

