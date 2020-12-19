Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

IIIN stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

