Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Volume Hits $9,067.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.92 million and $9,067.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00399037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.92 or 0.02464610 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.