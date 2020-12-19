Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 1,042 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $428,580.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $195.88 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $198.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -220.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

