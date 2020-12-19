Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,329 shares in the company, valued at $22,190,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $91.26 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vicor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 16.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 39.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

