Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 195,078 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
