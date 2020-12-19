Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells 195,078 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

