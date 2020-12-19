Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,010.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $113,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $93,216.00.

Shares of SYX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYX. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 114.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

