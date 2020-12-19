Insider Selling: Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $113,010.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $113,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $93,216.00.
Shares of SYX opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SYX. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Systemax by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 851,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 114.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 129,984 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
