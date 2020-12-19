Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells 29,028 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Thomas Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total transaction of $541,771.65.

STMP opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.17. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

