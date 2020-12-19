Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $235.45 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $237.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

