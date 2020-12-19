Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $1,615,362.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 38,461 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Progyny by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

