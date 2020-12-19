Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells 9,382 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Precigen stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the second quarter valued at $188,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Precigen by 6.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 36.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Precigen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

