Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $2,013,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,612.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62.

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.