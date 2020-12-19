Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Sells 261 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $15,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $15,007.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 157 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $8,981.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

