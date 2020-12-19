Insider Selling: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CFO Sells $11,389.95 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $11,389.95.

Shares of LPCN opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Lipocine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

