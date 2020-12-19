Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 540,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,888. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $129.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.
John Bean Technologies Company Profile
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.
