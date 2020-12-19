Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

