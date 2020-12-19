Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. 1,612,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,796. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Everi by 11.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

