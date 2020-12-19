Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Sells $83,580.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in DermTech by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 255,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 1,587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 1,142,858 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 487,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 201,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.