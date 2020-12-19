Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $317,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $552,034.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $269,336.16.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67.

DDOG opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,589.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 18.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.