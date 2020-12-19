Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Sells $36,291.92 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.
CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
