Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Sells $36,291.92 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

