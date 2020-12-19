Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,237,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James A. Star also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00.

NYSE CHWY opened at $100.13 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 489.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 675.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

