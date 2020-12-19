Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total transaction of $12,893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $464,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $266.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $277.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Carvana by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.