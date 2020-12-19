Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00.

ATHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. 9,924,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,754. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $398.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

