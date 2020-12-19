Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,111,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,347,646.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

10x Genomics stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.41.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.