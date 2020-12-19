Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires 31,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.90 million and a PE ratio of 38.10. ULS Technology plc has a 52 week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.