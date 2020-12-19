Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ INO opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

