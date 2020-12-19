Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

