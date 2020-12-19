Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Inogen from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.97 million, a P/E ratio of -453.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Inogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Inogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

