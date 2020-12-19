Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.10. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $117,967.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $228,966.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a market cap of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display system in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

