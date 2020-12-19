Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,445. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.24. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.