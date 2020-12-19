Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,056 shares of company stock worth $995,168. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

