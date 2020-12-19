Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$31.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.24.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock opened at C$24.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.68. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.