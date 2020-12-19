Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Immunovant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.74. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

