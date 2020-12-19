Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 2.7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 288,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 714% from the average daily volume of 35,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp bought 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.