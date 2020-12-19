ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.61. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

