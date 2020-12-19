ImageCoin One Day Volume Reaches $7,540.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $550,806.45 and $7,540.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 117% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000301 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,656,994 coins. ImageCoin's official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

