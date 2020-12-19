Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.99. Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) alerts:

In other news, Director Tony Abbandonato sold 100,000 shares of Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$104,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,337,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,374.42.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.