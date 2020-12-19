IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,109,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 887,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

About IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

